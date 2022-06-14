EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $229,834.67 and approximately $55.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,382.24 or 0.99917168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00028948 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00018273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001117 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

