Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,231 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Farfetch worth $33,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth $276,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

FTCH stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

