MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

