Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 149,912 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 149,912 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Travelers Companies by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Travelers Companies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $167.71 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.89 and its 200-day moving average is $170.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

