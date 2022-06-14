Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

