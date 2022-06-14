Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

PM stock opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

