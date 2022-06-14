AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after purchasing an additional 324,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $139.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.43.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

