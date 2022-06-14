MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 559 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,257 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average of $171.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

