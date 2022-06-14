Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 31.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,433,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,181,000 after purchasing an additional 106,120 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $229,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.43.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

