Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 51,029 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 51,029 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 50,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 471,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,443,000 after buying an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 16.1% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 508,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,479,000 after buying an additional 70,739 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $57.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

