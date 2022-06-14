Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,898 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $22,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $825,000. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 17,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of BK opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

