Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79.

