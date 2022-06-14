MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 249 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Five Below by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,604,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 53,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

