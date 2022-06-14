MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 239,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.39.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

