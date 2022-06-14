Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 57,450 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,571,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,863 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 329,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 222,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 15,619 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 59,878 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

