Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.90.

Shares of MSI opened at $202.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.24 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.10.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

