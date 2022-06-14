MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 8,752 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRE. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE stock opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

About Duke Realty (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.