Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLM. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.80.

NYSE:MLM opened at $316.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.08 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.