MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,155,000 after purchasing an additional 835,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,025,000 after buying an additional 404,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,813,000 after buying an additional 1,819,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,684,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,904,000 after acquiring an additional 119,561 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IR stock opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

