Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.27) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($52.19) to GBX 3,900 ($47.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.27) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,533.75 ($42.89).

Shares of AAL stock traded down GBX 25.50 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,493 ($42.40). 1,588,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,802. The company has a market cap of £46.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,728.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,508.92. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($28.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.65).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

