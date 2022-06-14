Foran Mining Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Foran Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foran Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FOM. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Foran Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.