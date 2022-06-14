AMO Coin Price Tops $0.0010 (AMO)

AMO Coin (AMO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. AMO Coin has a market cap of $19.42 million and approximately $202,870.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,404.64 or 1.00017164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001893 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.