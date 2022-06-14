FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Issued By Cormark

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Transcontinental in a report released on Monday, June 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$23.27 and a 12-month high of C$31.95.

In other Transcontinental news, Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier bought 2,800 shares of Transcontinental stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$382,772.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

