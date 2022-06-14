Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

HOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.43) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 182.83 ($2.22).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of HOC traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 110.50 ($1.34). The stock had a trading volume of 310,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,356. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. The company has a market cap of £567.83 million and a PE ratio of 9.98. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178.10 ($2.16). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 120.51.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.