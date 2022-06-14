HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. SAL Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $10,967,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 358,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.80) to £111 ($134.73) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($109.24) to £110 ($133.51) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($139.58) to £120 ($145.65) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

