HB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 790,737 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,155,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,663,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,356,000 after purchasing an additional 119,217 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,844,000 after acquiring an additional 62,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $180.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.93. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $177.86 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

