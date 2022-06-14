Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,782 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.