Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHVN. SVB Leerink cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $143.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.99 and a 200 day moving average of $123.48. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $79.01 and a 1 year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

