Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $474,000 Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,843,000 after purchasing an additional 899,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after buying an additional 301,479 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,573,000 after buying an additional 118,850 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.