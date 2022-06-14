Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 426,262 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 426,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,096,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TTE opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80.
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
