Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells 762 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HZNP opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average of $98.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

