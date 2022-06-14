HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,133,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,974,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,439,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

