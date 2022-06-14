HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 30,521 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.66%.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.