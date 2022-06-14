nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers Sells 1,830 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $63,226.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at $902,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $580,082.16.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 294 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $12,827.22.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.91.
Several research analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.26.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in nCino by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 25.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 79.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 20.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
