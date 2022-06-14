1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 159,349 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,349 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.62% of Hercules Capital worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,495 shares of company stock valued at $156,123. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $19.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.30%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

