1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 564 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.33 and a 200 day moving average of $126.30.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

