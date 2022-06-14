CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,721 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of CubeSmart worth $12,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,677,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,280,000 after buying an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 63.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 56,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

