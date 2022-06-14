1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 441,073 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,073 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.62% of Vivint Smart Home worth $12,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth about $126,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.84. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $392.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

