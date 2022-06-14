1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $18.03 Million in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 132,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,027,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.36% of Papa John’s International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after buying an additional 524,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $100,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,173,000 after buying an additional 119,373 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.81. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -254.55%.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

