1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

