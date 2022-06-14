1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 2,373,441 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 2,205.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,481,068 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373,441 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Kinross Gold worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

