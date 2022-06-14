1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 120,635 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.84.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.58. The firm has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

