1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $14.03 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,469 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Chevron by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,479,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,576,000 after acquiring an additional 102,112 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $167.33 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $328.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.11 and its 200-day moving average is $147.92.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

