1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $20.26 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Teck Resources worth $20,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Teck Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

Shares of TECK opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

