Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,346 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 11.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,008,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.58.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCO opened at $265.35 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $264.23 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.84.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

