1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 38,290 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of Alarm.com worth $19,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth $745,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $104,202.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,163.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,776 shares of company stock worth $1,440,861 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.19. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.27.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. Raymond James cut their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

