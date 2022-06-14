1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 38,853 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.32% of Columbia Sportswear worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average of $89.37.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

