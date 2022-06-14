1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $21.18 Million in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,206,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,178,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.86% of Constellium at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 286.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after buying an additional 151,396 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Constellium stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.92. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

