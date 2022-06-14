1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 183,200 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $19,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,888 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,711,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 182,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 634,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after buying an additional 162,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.86 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

