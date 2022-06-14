1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,766 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 85,762 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

CSCO opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34. The company has a market cap of $179.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,045 shares of company stock valued at $874,473 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

